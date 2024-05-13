Most Iconic Looks At Cannes Film Festival

By: Rahul M | May 13, 2024
Bella Hadid made this iconic red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. She wore a bronchi-shaped gold-dipped necklace and a gown from Schiaparelli.
Blake Lively never fails to make heads turn. She looked absolutely lovely in this gown on the Cannes Red Carpet.
Rihanna looked amazing in this off-white gown and her cute white shades. The emerald rings on her fingers complimented her look so well.
Elle Fanning looked like a princess in this peach gown at the Cannes Red Carpet.
Gigi Hadid looked like an absolute diva in this outfit from John Paul Gaultier. The jewelry elevated her overall look.
Natalie Portman wore this classic Dior gown and absolutely looked stunning in it.
Elsa Hosk wore a double gown concept, which left everybody in awe. She kept it minimal yet so graceful at the Cannes Red Carpet.
Thanks For Reading!