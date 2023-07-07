Monsoon Travel: 7 Scenic Waterfalls In India That Are An Absolute Delight To Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Jog Falls, Karnataka: During monsoons, one can see a breathtaking view of the falls with rainbows
Dudhsagar Falls, Goa: Dudhsagar's view of milky water (hence its name) falling from 1000+ feet height is mesmerising. The area is surrounded by lush green forest that makes a beautiful journey in itself
Athirappilly Falls, Kerala: It is the largest waterfall in Kerala close to dense green forests and is home to many endangered and endemic species of flora and fauna. It is nicknamed 'The Niagara of South India' and it also, featured in the movie 'Bahubali'
Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh: is the widest waterfall in India. Because of its width and its widespread horseshoe shape during the monsoon season, it is often called the 'Niagara Falls of India'
Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu: Hogenakkal means 'smoking rocks', owing to the unique rock arrangement that exists around it. Kaveri River forks into multiple streams and falls through multiple steps, making the sight a mesmerising thing to behold. The carbonatite rocks by these falls are the oldest of its kind in South Asia and one of the oldest in the world
Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya: is the most dramatic and tallest plunge waterfall in India. The sight of falls plunging over red-rock cliffs enveloped with a lush forest into the clear turquoise pool makes its visitor’s jaw drop. The pool at the base of falls dramatically changes colours from blue to green to aqua with time and season
Talakona Waterfall, Andhra Pradesh: It is located amidst dense forest surrounded by natural beauty and greenery. Talakona means 'head hill' in Telugu
