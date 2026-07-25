Monsoon Special: Healthy Indian Rainy-Day Snacks That Don't Compromise On Taste

By: Aanchal C | July 25, 2026
Monsoon cravings don't always have to mean deep-fried indulgence
From protein-rich bites to fibre-packed favourites, these healthy Indian snacks are warm, comforting and full of flavour. Check out:
Moong Dal Chilla: Made with soaked green gram, this protein-packed pancake is filling and can be stuffed with paneer or vegetables for extra nutrition
Steamed Corn Chaat: Fresh sweet corn mixed with onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice and chaat masala offers a fibre-rich snack that's bursting with flavour
Roasted Makhana: Light, crunchy and rich in protein and calcium, roasted makhana tossed with ghee, pepper and rock salt makes a guilt-free snack for rainy evenings
Sprouts Bhel: A healthier twist on traditional bhel, this version combines sprouted moong, chopped vegetables, herbs and tangy chutneys for a crunchy, protein-rich bite
Vegetable Oats Upma: Loaded with seasonal vegetables and fibre-rich oats, this warm, wholesome dish is perfect for a cosy monsoon evening while keeping you full for longer
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