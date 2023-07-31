Monsoon Munchies: 7 Bengali Snacks To Enjoy Rainy Evenings

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

Jhalmuri is the perfect snack for all the diet cautious people Made with puffed up rice and a spice mix of mustard oil, green chillies and freshly cut onions

Kathi Roll is a popular snack that can be made for both the veg and non-veg people

Ghugni is a traditional Bengali dish made with dried yellow pea. Serve it with some onions, green chilies and coriander for that authentic taste

Nimki is another traditional snack that is crunchy, golden brown in texture and it goes really well with sips of chai

Mochar Chop made with banana flower is a popular snack that was born during the British rule in India

Phulkpir Singara is the Bengali version of a Samosa with a cauliflower filling

Beguni also known as eggplant fritters are usually eaten with dal and rice as the first course in a Bengali meal. These are also popular as a chai snack

