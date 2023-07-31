Monsoon Munchies: 7 Bengali Snacks To Enjoy Rainy Evenings

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Jhalmuri is the perfect snack for all the diet cautious people Made with puffed up rice and a spice mix of mustard oil, green chillies and freshly cut onions
Kathi Roll is a popular snack that can be made for both the veg and non-veg people
Ghugni is a traditional Bengali dish made with dried yellow pea. Serve it with some onions, green chilies and coriander for that authentic taste
Nimki is another traditional snack that is crunchy, golden brown in texture and it goes really well with sips of chai
Mochar Chop made with banana flower is a popular snack that was born during the British rule in India
Phulkpir Singara is the Bengali version of a Samosa with a cauliflower filling
Beguni also known as eggplant fritters are usually eaten with dal and rice as the first course in a Bengali meal. These are also popular as a chai snack
Thanks For Reading!