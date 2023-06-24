7 Lip-Smacking Snacks To Pair With Your Chai This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Onion Pakoda is the classic snack for the rains
Samosa is a popular Indian Snack that is always a must when guest come over
Bread Pakoda is another snack that is perfect for monsoon, to make use of the left over bread from your breakfast
Bhel Puri is a light snack that you can have with chai. You can have it with spicy chutney or just without chutney on a rainy day
Kachori is another classic snack that is popular across the country
Corn Chaat is a healthy alternative to pair up with your chai
Mirchi Bajiya might sound spicy, but it isn't. The popular bajiya is perfect for the rainy season
