7 Lip-Smacking Snacks To Pair With Your Chai This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023

Onion Pakoda is the classic snack for the rains

Samosa is a popular Indian Snack that is always a must when guest come over

Bread Pakoda is another snack that is perfect for monsoon, to make use of the left over bread from your breakfast

Bhel Puri is a light snack that you can have with chai. You can have it with spicy chutney or just without chutney on a rainy day

Kachori is another classic snack that is popular across the country

Corn Chaat is a healthy alternative to pair up with your chai

Mirchi Bajiya might sound spicy, but it isn't. The popular bajiya is perfect for the rainy season

