Mom's Fashion: 10 Elegant Outfits Inspiration From Actress Neena Gupta For Mothers In Their 50's

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
Mommies, if you are in your 50's and feel that you always have to go by the traditional method of getting dressed; you are absolutely wrong. 50's is the time to have fun, chill and relax. It is the time when you (all mothers) need to start thinking about yourself and prioritise your happiness over others. So, here are the 10 elegant outfits inspiration from actress Neena Gupta for all of you; take a look. You can wear a similar outfit to the one worn by the actress specially while you travel- as your airport look
A cream white saree with a sleeveless strap blouse is something you can wear for an evening party
Plain yellow saree with halter neck blouse would look good when you go out for shopping
A saree like this with matching sleeveless strap blouse and matching accessories will look good when worn during a family function
A red kurta palazoo dress with matching dupatta could be an ideal choice for any wedding festivity
Want to wear ethnic with a hint of traditional look; go for a lehenga saree with matching accessories
Travel time: Opt for basic short kurti or plain top with shorts and a knee length jacket or shrug. Also, wear shoes and sunglasses
Kaftan is easy to carry as well as look stylish
Always pair your saree with matching and trendy handbag
This is an outfit perfect for a hilly region trip
