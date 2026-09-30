Mira Kapoor Joins Kareena Kapoor Khan's Show In Chic Corset And Leather Skirt Look: See Photos Inside

By: Rahul M | September 30, 2026

Mira Kapoor joined Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want show in a pale off-white strapless corset-style top that instantly brought a soft, feminine feel to her look

The fitted top was detailed with delicate embroidered patterns, abstract curved lines and colourful floral-inspired motifs that added visual interest to the otherwise muted palette

Subtle hanging strings and tie-up elements around the top gave the structured silhouette a slightly relaxed finish, balancing its polished corset shape

She teamed the light-toned top with a high-waisted black leather skirt, creating an edgy yet chic look

Mira kept the accessories statement-making but selective, adding oversized gold hoops along with rings and a chunky metallic watch for a touch of shine

She completed the ensemble with luminous, natural-looking makeup, subtly defined eyes and a muted pink lip, allowing the outfit to remain the focus

Her long brown hair was left open and styled into soft, voluminous waves. A centre part framed her face while keeping the overall beauty look relaxed

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