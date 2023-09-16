Meet Sidakdeep Singh Chahal; Indian Teen Who Set Guinness World Record With His More Than 4-Feet Long Hair

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year old Indian teenager has set an unusual World record. According to the Guinness World Records (GWR), Sidakdeep has set a record for the longest hair on a male teenager
All pics courtesy: Guinness World Records (GWR)
Sidakdeep who hails from Uttar Pardesh has never had a haircut in his life. His hair now stretches at an impressive 4 feet and 9.5 inches in length (146 cm)
Why doesn't he cut his hair? The teenager from Uttar Pradesh doesn't cut his hair because he's a Sikh. In Sikhism, it's important not to cut your hair because Sikhs believe it's a special gift from God. Sidakdeep just like other Sikhs, usually puts his long hair in a bun and covers it with a turban
Taking care of the long hair is essential for Sikadeep and his mom helps him in that. He washes his hair twice a week, where it takes around 20 minutes to wash and another half an hour to dry. Not just washing and drying, its important to brush the hair for get rid of any tangles, that atkes another 10 to 15 minutes
Sikadeep had long hair since childhood and was teased by his friends, that led him to reques his parents for a haircut- but luckily that never happened. When he was around 3 or 4 years old, his hair reached his shoulders and resembled that of Johhny Depp
Although he comes from a Sikh family, none of his family or community friends have hair as long as him
Apart from taking care of his hair, the 15 year old teenager loves to study, work out, read, and play video games
Sidakdeep's world record has been featured in the Guinness World Records 2024 book. For the future, he is poised to take the title for the record of longest hair on a living man once he turns 18
Thanks For Reading!