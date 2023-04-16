Meet Miss India 2023- Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023
Nandini Gupta who hails from Kota, Rajasthan was crowned as the Miss India 2023 in a grand ceremony on April 15 at Imphal, Manipur
Nandini is 19-year-old and and is pursuing a Business Management degree from Lala Lajpat Rai College
She studied at St. Paul's Sr. Sec School
Nandini was determined on winning the Miss India beauty pageant since she was 10-year-old
The Miss India 2023 says that she is greatly inspired by Ratan Tata and Priyanka Chopra
Nandini will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant, to be held in the United Arab Emirates
Femina Miss India is the country's most sought-after glamorous beauty pageant and India is among the few countries to have won 6 Miss World Titles
Thanks For Reading!