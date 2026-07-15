Masaba Gupta Owns The Streets Of Milan In Chic, Colour-Packed Suits: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | July 15, 2026
Masaba Gupta shared a fresh set of photos from Milan on Instagram, confidently captioning the post, "Milan knows my style"
Her first look embraced vibrant colour-blocking with a butter-yellow halter-neck top and lavender bottoms, creating a striking street-style moment
A bold red blazer with a structured silhouette added a fiery touch to the bright look
She elevated the outfit with carefully chosen accessories, including a black belt, blue statement earrings, oversized sunglasses, and coordinated footwear for a polished finish
For a fashion summit appearance, Masaba switched to a more refined power-dressing aesthetic in a white top paired with matching white trousers
The monochrome ensemble was layered with another red tailored blazer, instantly adding structure and a bold pop of colour to the classic look
A stack of standout gold brooches pinned to the blazer added a sophisticated touch, while a sleek black belt, black handbag, and heels completed the outfit with understated elegance
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