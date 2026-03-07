Manish Malhotra Shares Janhvi Kapoor's Unseen Fashion Pictures On Her 29th Birthday, Compares With Late Mother Sridevi

By: Aanchal C | March 07, 2026
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 29th birthday on March 6, 2026, surrounded by love and admiration from family, friends, and fans
Ace Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra marked the occasion by sharing a series of never-before-seen photos of Janhvi in his signature couture ensembles
In his heartfelt caption, Manish praised the actress' work ethic and determination, calling her “amazing” and expressing his affection and blessings
The designer drew a touching comparison between Janhvi and her late mother, Sridevi, saying, “It’s a joy to dress her just the way it was a joy to dress Sridevi ma’am
The photos showcased Janhvi in a variety of breathtaking Manish Malhotra creations, from custom-designed lehengas to elegant couture sarees
Each ensemble highlighted Janhvi’s versatility as a fashion icon and her ability to carry both traditional and contemporary styles with grace
Beyond the ensembles, it's also Janhvii's eyeball-grabbing jewellery that evelate the entire look
