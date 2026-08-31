Malaika Arora Is Giving Runway Model Energy In Black Power Pantsuit & Dramatic Plaid Jacket

By: Aanchal C | August 31, 2026
Malaika Arora delighted fans with a series of stunning pictures in a chic ensemble, bringing major runway energy to her latest fashion moment
The actress stunned in a structured black, double-breasted blazer with a waistcoat-inspired silhouette, featuring sculpted shoulders and sharp lapels
The jacket was paired with matching black wide-leg trousers. The relaxed, flowing cut complemented the fitted structure of the upper half and created an elongated silhouette
The standout addition was a floor-length plaid jacket draped over her shoulders. Featuring red, black, blue and green checks, the dramatic layer added movement while giving the outfit a cape-like effect
Malaika accessorised her look with a sleek black clutch, oversized rectangular sunglasses, statement earrings and rings
Her voluminous, softly waved hair added glamour, while a polished makeup look and red lips completed the ensemble
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