Makar Sankranti 2024: Here Are 5 Beliefs Associated With The Harvest Festival

Makar Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated across India. The day not only symbolises the start of the harvest season in the country but also marks the end of the winter season.
This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15, 2024. Here are several beliefs related to this occasion.
Following Hindu mythology, on Makar Sankranti, the deity named Sankranti executed the devil Sankarasur. The following day is known as Kairdin or Kinkrant, as the goddess killed a devil named Kinkarasur.
According to the beliefs, Sankranti is celebrated on a specific solar day. On this day, the Sun enters the zodiac sign Capricorn, often known as Makar.
People on Sankrant wish each other by offering Til Gul laddoo (sesame seed). It is believed that God Yama blessed the sesame seed, regarded as a sign of immortality.
Also, on Sankrant, flying kites is a tradition. It is essential as it signifies the beginning of spring, signifying that people can now spend more time outdoors.
On Makar Sankranti, people wear black, which is otherwise taboo to wear on an auspicious day. It's the last day of the solstice and is believed to be the coldest day of winter. Black colours attract heat, keeping you warm on winter days.
The celebration also includes cattle worship, including cows and oxen, as they are the most valuable assets to farmers. It is done to welcome the harvest season.
