Maharashtra Day 2026: Puran Poli To Misal Pav, Top 5 Traditional Dishes To Celebrate The Day

By: Aanchal C | May 01, 2026

Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1, marking the formation of the state. It’s a day filled with pride, culture, and delicious food

From festive sweets to spicy favourites, Maharashtrian cuisine perfectly reflects the state’s rich traditions. Check out top 5 dishes:

Puran Poli: A festive staple, this soft flatbread is stuffed with a sweet jaggery and lentil filling, best enjoyed with a generous drizzle of ghee

Kothimbir Vadi: Crispy and flavour-packed, these steamed and fried coriander dish are a popular snack, loved for their crunchy texture and aromatic spices

Misal Pav: A spicy, flavourful dish made with sprouted curry, topped with farsan and served with pav. It's perfect for those who love bold flavours

Ukadiche Modak: The iconic Maharashtrian delight! They are soft rice flour dumplings filled with coconut, jaggery, and cardamom

Thalipeeth: A wholesome dish made with a mix of flours, spices, and herbs, thalipeeth is both filling and flavourful. It’s often enjoyed with butter, curd, or chutney

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