Madhuri Dixit Proves Denim Sarees Can Be Elegant Too In Latest 'Maa Behen' Look

By: Aanchal C | June 04, 2026
Madhuri Dixit once again showcased her love for experimental ethnic wear while promoting Maa Behen, stepping out in a unique denim-inspired saree
Designed by Mayyur Girotra and styled by Sukriti Grover, the custom ensemble transformed denim into a sophisticated drape, proving that unconventional fabrics can look just as graceful as classic silks
The light blue saree featured colourful floral appliqué and intricate embroidery work, bringing vibrant touches of gold, pink, and green to the modern silhouette
Keeping the focus on the outfit, Madhuri opted for soft waves, a delicate bindi, rosy-toned eye makeup, glowing skin, and a bold pink lip
Complementing the denim tones, Madhuri paired the saree with a blush pink blouse featuring a flattering V-neckline and tailored fit
The actress accessorised with ornate chandbali earrings, a statement ring, a sleek bracelet, and a handcrafted embellished handbag
Keeping the focus on the outfit, Madhuri opted for soft waves, a delicate bindi, rosy-toned eye makeup, glowing skin, and a bold pink lip
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