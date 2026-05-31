Madhuri Dixit Brings Summer Elegance In Ombre Pink-Yellow Saree: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | May 31, 2026
Madhuri Dixit once again proved why she remains an eternal style icon as she shared a fresh set of pictures in a dreamy saree look perfect for the summer season
The actress embraced soft, sunset-inspired hues in an ombre saree that seamlessly blended shades of pink and yellow
Delicate embroidery and subtle embellishments scattered across the drape added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the ensemble
Giving the traditional look a contemporary twist, Madhuri paired the saree with a chic pink halter-neck blouse featuring tie-up detailing at the front
Her accessories complemented the palette beautifully, including diamond stud earrings accented with pink stones, statement floral rings, and a coordinating blush-toned potli bag
For beauty, she opted for a fresh and radiant makeup look with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, soft pink eye makeup, precise winged eyeliner, and matching pink lips
Completing the look was an effortless floral-adorned bun that added a romantic touch, making the entire ensemble feel elegant and fresh
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