Madhuri Dixit At 58 Shows How To Ace 'Boss Lady' Look In Butter Yellow Suit For Summer

By: Aanchal C | April 28, 2026
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit stepped out in a chic butter-yellow power suit, proving that summer dressing can be both bold and sophisticated
The outfit featured a sharply tailored blazer paired with flowy, wide-legged trousers, creating a structure with ease
What truly elevated the look was the dramatic oversized floral detail on the shoulder, adding a high-fashion, statement-making edge
The 58-year-old star kept the styling clean with minimal jewellery, including delicate earrings and rings, allowing the outfit to take centre stage
Madhuri's makeup was kept fresh and glowing, with dewy skin, subtle tones, and a nude lip enhancing her natural radiance
Her hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves, bringing a touch of classic Bollywood charm to the modern ensemble
Overall, the look blended power dressing with effortless elegance, making it a perfect “boss lady” style inspiration for summer
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