'Khoobsurat'! No One Wears A Saree Like Madhuri Dixit, Check Her Latest Purple Look In Banaras

By: Aanchal C | March 30, 2026
Madhuri Dixit turned heads in Banaras as she attended the grand inaugural event of PNG Jewellers in Sigra, and she dressed every bit the part
The actress draped herself in a regal purple saree featuring intricate gold zari embroidery along the borders and pallu
The classic six-yard was further adorned with delicate floral and paisley motifs that added a royal touch
Madhuri wore a layered diamond choker-style necklace, complemented by matching drop earrings, stacked bangles, a sleek watch and rings
Her makeup was equally stunning with a flawless base, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, black bindi and pink lips
Voluminous, side-parted waves gave the look effortless grace, framing her face beautifully and completing the ensemble
At every age and every occasion, Madhuri in a saree is simply unmatched, and this purple Banaras moment is yet another reminder of why she remains Bollywood’s ultimate style icon
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