'Made In India': Sushmita Sen Spotlights Indian Craftsmanship In Stunning Gold Ethnic Look

By: Rahul M | June 02, 2026
Sushmita Sen once again proved why she remains a timeless style icon as she shared a series of breathtaking photographs celebrating the beauty of Indian textiles and traditional craftsmanship
Accompanying the pictures, the actress proudly wrote, "Made in India" and expressed her admiration for the country's rich handloom and embroidery heritage
For the stunning shoot, Sushmita slipped into a luxurious gold anarkali that blended traditional elegance with contemporary sophistication
The outfit featured a flattering structured bodice, a deep V-neckline, and a flowing silhouette that added grace and movement to every frame
The highlight of the look was the richly embellished dupatta, adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery and detailed handwork that elevated the ensemble's royal appeal
Choosing a minimal approach to styling, Sushmita skipped heavy jewellery and allowed the craftsmanship of the outfit to take centre stage
Her beauty look perfectly complemented the outfit, featuring luminous skin, softly flushed cheeks, subtle shimmer on the eyes, nude-toned lips, and a neatly styled bun that completed the elegant aesthetic
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