'Made In India': Sushmita Sen Spotlights Indian Craftsmanship In Stunning Gold Ethnic Look

By: Rahul M | June 02, 2026

Sushmita Sen once again proved why she remains a timeless style icon as she shared a series of breathtaking photographs celebrating the beauty of Indian textiles and traditional craftsmanship

Accompanying the pictures, the actress proudly wrote, "Made in India" and expressed her admiration for the country's rich handloom and embroidery heritage

For the stunning shoot, Sushmita slipped into a luxurious gold anarkali that blended traditional elegance with contemporary sophistication

The outfit featured a flattering structured bodice, a deep V-neckline, and a flowing silhouette that added grace and movement to every frame

The highlight of the look was the richly embellished dupatta, adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery and detailed handwork that elevated the ensemble's royal appeal

Choosing a minimal approach to styling, Sushmita skipped heavy jewellery and allowed the craftsmanship of the outfit to take centre stage

Her beauty look perfectly complemented the outfit, featuring luminous skin, softly flushed cheeks, subtle shimmer on the eyes, nude-toned lips, and a neatly styled bun that completed the elegant aesthetic

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