Loved The Night Manager's Abode In Sri Lanka? 6 Luxury Hotels That Featured In Some Popular Films And Shows

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

Jetwing Saman Villas in Sri Lanks's Bentota is the luxury resort where Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor shot for The Night Manager

Vijay Vilas Palace, Mandvi, Gujarat is the popular palace cum heritage resort that featured in iconic Bollywood movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Lagaan

Amanpuri beach resort in Phuket featured in Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding in 2028

Woodville Palace Hotel, Shimla has featured in 3 Idiots, Raju Chacha, Black, Raaz 2 and more

Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai has featured in many Bollywood and Hollywood movies

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur served as the iconic wedding destination for Kalki's character in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

