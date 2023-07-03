Loved The Night Manager's Abode In Sri Lanka? 6 Luxury Hotels That Featured In Some Popular Films And Shows

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Jetwing Saman Villas in Sri Lanks's Bentota is the luxury resort where Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor shot for The Night Manager
Vijay Vilas Palace, Mandvi, Gujarat is the popular palace cum heritage resort that featured in iconic Bollywood movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Lagaan
Amanpuri beach resort in Phuket featured in Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding in 2028
Woodville Palace Hotel, Shimla has featured in 3 Idiots, Raju Chacha, Black, Raaz 2 and more
Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai has featured in many Bollywood and Hollywood movies
The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur served as the iconic wedding destination for Kalki's character in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
