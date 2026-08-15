Lovebirds Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben Explore The Streets Of Monaco In Vintage Cars: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | August 15, 2026
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are soaking up the glamorous charm of Monaco, giving fans a glimpse into their stylish European vacation
Sharing a series of stunning pictures from their exploration in Monte-Carlo, the duo wrote, "Monaco in motion 🇲🇨✨️"
Nupur and Stebin were seen enjoying a fun drive in a vintage-style open-top roadster, adding a classic touch to their Monaco sightseeing
Nupur kept her holiday wardrobe chic and breezy, sporting floral and printed outfits that perfectly complemented the sunny Mediterranean setting
Stebin opted for laid-back vacation dressing, including a neutral-toned co-ord look that kept things effortless yet stylish
The vacation continued into the evening, with the duo exploring the illuminated streets and taking in Monaco’s glamorous nightlife and cityscape
From cruising around in a quirky roadster to posing beside mega-yachts and enjoying the harbour views, their Monaco trip blends sightseeing, style and a little luxury
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