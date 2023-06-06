Love Momos? 7 Places In Mumbai Where You Can Enjoy The Tibetan Delicacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Suraj Lama Momos, Andheri West is known for its tasty budget friendly Momos that you will definetely fall in love for
Messy Adda, Matunga is another budget friendly food joint that serves tasty Momos
Darjeeling Momos & More, Thane is a restaurant famous for different varieties of Momos. From steamed momos to pan friend momos they have it all
Dev’s Momo Hut, Dadar is known for some tatsy Momos that should be part of every foodie's list
Sernyaa Tibetan Kitchen, Oshiwara is a restautant that specializes in Tibetan food, make sure to order their best selling Momos for sure
Dimsum Wū located at multiple locations across Mumbai is another restaurant famous for its Momos that one cannot miss
Wow! Momo is another restaurant chain that has multiple outlets, make sure to try their stir fried momos
