Looking For Vegetarian Protein? 5 Indian Foods To Add To Your Veg Diet

By: Aanchal C | October 05, 2026
Getting enough protein does not necessarily mean turning to meat or eggs
Indian vegetarian cooking already offers plenty of protein-rich staples that can be worked into everyday meals. Check out:
Paneer is a popular dairy food and an easy way to add protein to vegetarian meals. It can be used in curries, grilled as tikka, added to wraps or simply paired with vegetables for a filling meal
Moong dal is a versatile staple that can be prepared as a simple dal, khichdi, cheela or sprouts. Along with protein, it also provides fibre and other nutrients
Chickpeas, or chana, are another protein-rich vegetarian staple. They can be turned into chole, added to salads, made into chaat or blended into hummus-style preparations
Soybeans are among the more protein-dense plant foods and can be included in several Indian-style preparations. Soy chunks, tofu and other soy foods can also be used as vegetarian alternatives
Rajma is a familiar Indian legume that brings protein and fibre to the plate. The classic rajma curry can be paired with rice, while cooked kidney beans can also be added to salads, wraps or chaat
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