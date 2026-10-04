October Heat In Mumbai: Everyday Foods To Keep Your Body Cool During The Scorching Weather

By: Aanchal C | October 04, 2026
Mumbai’s October heat can feel particularly intense, with warm afternoons making hydration and lighter meals more important
While drinking enough water remains essential, adding water-rich foods to your plate can also help you stay refreshed through the day. Check out:
Packed with water, Watermelon is an easy choice for staying hydrated on hot days. It can be eaten on its own, added to fruit bowls or blended into a refreshing drink
Cucumber has a high water content and works well as a simple addition to summer-style meals. Add it to salads, raita or sandwiches for a crisp, hydrating component
A glass of Coconut Water can be a refreshing way to increase fluid intake. It naturally contains electrolytes such as potassium, making it a popular choice after spending time outdoors
Plain Curd can be an easy addition to meals during hot weather. It can also be turned into raita or paired with fruits, vegetables and herbs for a lighter, refreshing accompaniment
Oranges provide plenty of water along with vitamin C and can make for a convenient snack during a warm October afternoon. The fruit can be eaten whole or added to salads for extra freshness
Thanks For Reading!