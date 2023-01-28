Lollapalooza 2023: 8 Celebrity inspired outfits to rock the music festival in style

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023

Loose shirts and paired with baggy pants screams comfort. It is perfect for the long night.

One-piece dresses can never go wrong in any occasion. Pair it up with a fun bag or a jacket to make a statement

Co Ord sets are in at the moment. Wear it at the festival to stay up do date with fashion while being comfy

Crop top and jeans is a part of every girl's wardrobe, which goes well with this occasion as well

Go bold by wearing a leather pants and corset tops

Classic white top and denim jeans is a combination that can never go wrong

Music festivals are meant for having fun and experiment with looks. Try Neon- the bold choice

Floral top and denim jeans skirt is another classic combination that will never go out of fashion

