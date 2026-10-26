Lisa's Leather Bandeau, Towering Boots And Blonde Bob Make For A Bold Fashion Statement

By: Aanchal C | October 26, 2026
Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa, shared a series of pictures on Instagram in an all-black ensemble that brings together glossy leather, bold textures and statement accessories
The BLACKPINK member wore a strapless black leather bandeau top, and paired it with a high-waisted black skirt which featured crocodile-embossed texture
A wide black belt with a prominent metallic buckle brought structure to the ensemble. Worn around her waist, it broke up the all-black look while highlighting the contrast between the fitted top and high-waisted skirt
Lisa added a long black coat featuring a crocodile-textured finish. Draped off her shoulders, it was completed with a knee-high black leather boots featuring lace-up detailing and towering heels
Tha rapper accessorised with a black cap adorned with sparkling silver accents, and completed with few silver rings
Defined eyes, rosy cheeks and glossy red lips added colour, while her silver chrome nails complemented the outfit’s moody aesthetic
Lisa wore her blonde hair in a sleek bob with blunt bangs, framing her face with a sharp, polished finish
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