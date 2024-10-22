Lionel Messi And Bad Bunny Team Up With Adidas To Launch Their New Collection; Know Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 22, 2024

Music and Soccer world came together to celebrate legacy, style and passion. Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny teamed up with Adidas to launch their new collection

All images from Instagram

This collection celebrates passion that unites fans from across the globe. It pays homage to the individual legacy of Messi and Bad Bunny

The collection draws from adidas' rich heritage, showcasing iconic materials and designs. It features two celebrated silhouettes: the adidas Gazelle and the adidas F50 cleat

The F50 cleat, a key part of Messi's playing career, is regarded as one of the greatest soccer cleats. Its inclusion highlights Messi's legendary status in football

The Gazelle, originally used in indoor soccer gyms, has become a lifestyle icon and one of Bad Bunny’s favorite shoes. It now blends performance with street style

Both the Gazelle and F50 feature signatures from Bad Bunny and Messi, symbolising mutual admiration. The shoes transcend sport, merging fashion, music, and creative culture

The collection drops on October 26 at all Adidas flagship stores. The shoes will cost 300 EU, Rs. 27,291

Thanks For Reading!

Virat Kohli Spotted Attending Krishna Das Kirtan With Wife Anushka Sharma Hours After India Loses...
Find out More