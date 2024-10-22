Lionel Messi And Bad Bunny Team Up With Adidas To Launch Their New Collection; Know Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 22, 2024
Music and Soccer world came together to celebrate legacy, style and passion. Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny teamed up with Adidas to launch their new collection
All images from Instagram
This collection celebrates passion that unites fans from across the globe. It pays homage to the individual legacy of Messi and Bad Bunny
The collection draws from adidas' rich heritage, showcasing iconic materials and designs. It features two celebrated silhouettes: the adidas Gazelle and the adidas F50 cleat
The F50 cleat, a key part of Messi's playing career, is regarded as one of the greatest soccer cleats. Its inclusion highlights Messi's legendary status in football
The Gazelle, originally used in indoor soccer gyms, has become a lifestyle icon and one of Bad Bunny’s favorite shoes. It now blends performance with street style
Both the Gazelle and F50 feature signatures from Bad Bunny and Messi, symbolising mutual admiration. The shoes transcend sport, merging fashion, music, and creative culture
The collection drops on October 26 at all Adidas flagship stores. The shoes will cost 300 EU, Rs. 27,291
Thanks For Reading!