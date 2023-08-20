Less Water Plants: 7 Indoor Plants That Don't Demand Daily Watering

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Keeping plants in house can surely enhance the overall look of the home as well as bring prosperity. However, maintaining them can be a task. Here's are seven indoor plants that don't need much maintenance and daily watering
Snake Plant: The tick plant has upright leaves that store water. This allows them to stay without water for longer period of time. They also purify indoor air
Cacti: Cacti can stay in low water environment. They have unique shape and size which makes them visually very interesting and which doesn't change when they are not watered everyday
Lavender: The fragrant herb grows better in sunny weather and well-drained areas. The plant requires less water once grown up. This adds beauty and pleasant aroma to your garden or home
Yucca: They are stiff and have sword-like leaves. This plant can adapt to many light conditions without watering every day. This plant also has ability to tolerate drought and thrive in minimal watering
Succulents: Succulents like aloe vera, jade plants, and echeverias are known for storing water in their thick leaves and stems. They are highly drought and water resistant
ZZ Plant: Their rhizomes store water and keep their thriving in low water conditions as well. They need minimal care for their glossy, dark green leaves
Agave: One of the succulent plants, agave is known for its rosette-like appearance. They can thrive in arid environments and require less water. You can be infrequent in watering them
