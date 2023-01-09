7 Japanese concepts that will change your life for good

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
Ikigai: You must have already heard about the word 'Ikigai' in the Bestseller book- 'Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life'
It's the Japanese word for ‘a reason to live’ or ‘a reason to jump out of bed in the morning’. Do that, and you can make every single day of your life joyful and meaningful
Shikata ga nai: Let go of what you can't change. There definitely are certain things that we have no control of, so just focus on those areas what you can change
Wabi- Sabi: Learn that nobody is perfect and imperfection is okay. Don't be too harsh on yourself. Embrace your imperfections that makes you unique
Gaman: During tough times, have control over your emotions. Remain patient, resilient and work calmly instead of getting nervous or panicked
Oubaitori: Stop comparing yourself with others. Everyone's life journey is different. Just focus on your progress
Kaizen: Try to improve in all areas of life. Even small changes each day can later make a big impact
Shu-Ha-Ri: It is 3 stages of knowledge acquisition- Shu: Learn basics from your teacher
Ha: Integrate the learning into practice
Ri: Start experimenting, innovate and apply your learnings into various situations
