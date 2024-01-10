Lakshadweep: What Is Jahadhoni? All You Need To Know About Minicoy's Vibrant Boat Race

By: Rahul M | January 10, 2024
You might have heard about or even witnessed the Kerala boat race, however, little did you know that Lakshadweep too has a vibrant boat race that occupies a significant place in the annual cultural festivities of the region.
Instagram/Lakshmi Krishnan
Locals address the boat race in Lakshadweep's Minocoy as 'Jahadhoni.' It is marked with colorful traditional snake boats.
Instagram/Muppi
These boats are undoubtedly masterpieces of indigenous craftsmanship that race through the Arabian Sea during winter.
Instagram/ABC CLUB
National Minicoy Fest - Utsav takes place annually and is organised by the Tourism Ministry of India providing a chance to showcase and embrace the rich tradition of the region.
Instagram/Housethis
While the fest is mainly known for its thrilling boat race competition, other activities such as Jala Mela, swimming, food fest, and folk dance are also carried out.
Instagram/Muppi
Reportedly, the snake boats are also used to ferry dignitaries for the annual picnic to Viringili, the southwestern end of Minicoy's reef, Lakshadweep, India.
Instagram/ABC CLUB
