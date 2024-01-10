Lakshadweep: What Is Jahadhoni? All You Need To Know About Minicoy's Vibrant Boat Race

By: Rahul M | January 10, 2024

You might have heard about or even witnessed the Kerala boat race, however, little did you know that Lakshadweep too has a vibrant boat race that occupies a significant place in the annual cultural festivities of the region.

Instagram/Lakshmi Krishnan

Locals address the boat race in Lakshadweep's Minocoy as 'Jahadhoni.' It is marked with colorful traditional snake boats.

Instagram/Muppi

These boats are undoubtedly masterpieces of indigenous craftsmanship that race through the Arabian Sea during winter.

Instagram/ABC CLUB

National Minicoy Fest - Utsav takes place annually and is organised by the Tourism Ministry of India providing a chance to showcase and embrace the rich tradition of the region.

Instagram/Housethis

While the fest is mainly known for its thrilling boat race competition, other activities such as Jala Mela, swimming, food fest, and folk dance are also carried out.

Instagram/Muppi

Reportedly, the snake boats are also used to ferry dignitaries for the annual picnic to Viringili, the southwestern end of Minicoy's reef, Lakshadweep, India.

Instagram/ABC CLUB

