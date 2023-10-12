LAKMÉ Fashion Week 2023 Day 1: Interesting Collections From Sonam Khetan To Tarun Tahiliani Rocked The Ramp

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Jim Sarbh for Atelier opening Samant Chauhan on Day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Sonam Khetan’s collection, 'The Sight of Sound' was influenced by sound, silence and vibrations
The natural fabrics used for the garments were linen, hemp, khadi cotton and silk, organic cotton
Alaya F walked the ramp for Paras & Shalini's Geisha Designs collection
The designers present Profusion: Harmonic Tapestry of Nature's Symphony, a collection of cocktail evening wear that draws its inspiration from the enchanting textures and myriad colours of crystallized stones
Ashish N Soni's collection drew inspiration from the 70's retro vibe and comprised bold colours and patterns and plaid as the main fabric in focus
Varun Bahl's Festive collection for Fall 2023, is an extension of the couture collection, 'Inner Bloom' where nature's beauty intertwines with 20 years of fashion expertise
Tarun Tahiliani and Kohler's collection merges new-age forms with classic artisanal crafts
It is tailored for cocktail glam and evening elegance
