Creativity Or Bizarre? Collection Featured At Paris Fashion Week 2023 Blurs The Line Between The Two

The ongoing Paris Fashion Week (Sept 26 till Oct 3) saw the participation of the world's biggest luxury brands like Dior, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Though the outfits featured in the fashion week are amazing, there are some which don't fit in the category. Though you can give them full numbers on creativity and innovation, they are too bizarre to be worn in real life and makes us question their existence and the thought process of the fashion designers that went into making the dress