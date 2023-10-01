Creativity Or Bizarre? Collection Featured At Paris Fashion Week 2023 Blurs The Line Between The Two

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
The ongoing Paris Fashion Week (Sept 26 till Oct 3) saw the participation of the world's biggest luxury brands like Dior, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Though the outfits featured in the fashion week are amazing, there are some which don't fit in the category. Though you can give them full numbers on creativity and innovation, they are too bizarre to be worn in real life and makes us question their existence and the thought process of the fashion designers that went into making the dress
This dress is a part of Weinsanto's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The weird outfit seems too uncomfortable to be worn especially when it covers the entire face, seeming too difficult to breathe
The model wore it on the first day of Paris Fashion Week as a party of the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024. Will you like to try this outfit?
Christian Cowan showcased his Spring Summer 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week which included a model dressed as a giant black ball of fur walking down the runway at the American Cathedral in Paris. But this outfit turned out to be an absolute disaster as the model lost track of her path and start colliding with people
A suit with an oversized hat and shoulder-hung chequered material like a huge stole fails to impress with the model wearing an extremely long hair wig. The outfit screams 'uncomfortable'
Jun Takahashi's Spring - Summer Womenwear’s Collection named 'Undercover' featured a model with 3D-lit lamp dresses adorned with real flowers and live butterflies at Paris Fashion Week 2023. The dress was heavily criticised by netizens for animal abuse
This bizarre dress by designer Weinsanto with umbrella-like head covering and projections from the head may be high on creativity but doesn't look appealing
