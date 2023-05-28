Ladyfinger: 7 Incredible health benefits of Okra

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
Blood sugar control: due to its high fibre content; ladyfinger (okra) can manage blood sugar fluctuations and reduce the risk of diabetes
Weight management: Okra is low in calories but rich in fibre, which provides a feeling of fullness and reduces unnecessary cravings
Fights cancer: Research has shown that ladyfinger contains higher amounts of antioxidants which prevent oxidative damage to cells and hence lower the risk of cancer. The high fibre content maintains a healthy digestive system and prevents colon cancer
Boosts immunity: Okra contains a high amount of vitamin C which is known to boost immunity and prevent common infections. 100 grams of ladyfinger can give you around 40% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C
Prevents anaemia: Since ladyfinger contains high amounts of vitamin K, folate and iron, it is great for promoting blood health and for the treatment and prevention of anaemia
Improves gut health: Lady finger has high dietary fiber content that promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and keeps your digestive system functioning smoothly
Eye health: Okra is a rich source of vitamin A and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes from age-related disorders, such as macular degeneration and cataracts
