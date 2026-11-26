By: Rutunjay D | November 26, 2026
Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav recently shared a series of heartwarming, unseen photographs with his wife Vanshika Chadha.
Yadav married his childhood friend and lover, Vanshika in an intimate Mussoorie ceremony this year on March 14,
The candid photo dump captures the couple’s effortless chemistry across sunlit park strolls, cozy evening outings, and formal portrait moments.
In a golden-hour park outing, Kuldeep keeps his off-duty look relaxed while Vanshika elevates an all-black winter casual look with a classic camel-toned check scarf.
For a cozy night out, Kuldeep opts for sharp monochrome layering, wearing a structured black overshirt while leaning affectionately on his shoulder, Vanshika channels understated quiet luxury in a tailored camel-brown longline coat.
Shifting to high-glamour romance in an outdoor portrait, Vanshika stuns in a white lace bridal-inspired gown featuring delicate spaghetti straps, intricate floral appliqués, and a sheer low back.
In a festive evening frame, Kuldeep embraces laid-back street style while complementing him Vanshika exudes traditional grace in a embroidered ivory ethnic ensemble.
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