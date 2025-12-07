Kriti Sanon Channels Beige Charm In Floral Skirt At Red Sea Film Festival

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 07, 2025
Kriti Sanon wrapped up her year with a dazzling appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, marking her first-ever visit to the prestigious event in Jeddah
All images from Instagram
She chose a breathtaking silk organza gown by Dubai-based designer Kristina Fidelskaya, featuring a sculpted bodice and a sheer, flowy skirt
The dress stood out for its delicate cascading floral appliques, adding romance and lightness to her overall silhouette
Kriti complemented the ensemble with studded earrings and statement rings from h.ajoomal Jewellers, keeping the accessories elegant yet impactful
Her makeup focused on a fresh, dewy base paired with pinky-nude lips, enhancing her natural glow
The highlight of her glam was the striking purple glitter eyeshadow, offering a bold, unexpected contrast against the soft beige tones of her gown
The final look was seamlessly put together by stylist Sukriti Grover, with flawless hair and makeup crafted by Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs, completing Kriti’s refined red-carpet moment
Thanks For Reading!