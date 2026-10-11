Kriti Kharbanda Marks Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 1 In Throwback Orange Sharara Look From Her Wedding

By: Rahul M | October 11, 2026

Kriti Kharbanda marked the beginning of Shardiya Navratri 2026 on October 11 by revisiting an orange ensemble from her pre-wedding celebrations with Pulkit Samrat

Sharing a series of pictures on social media, Kriti wrote, "Navratri ka pehla din 🧡 Embodying the sacred energy of new beginnings, inner strength, and vita."

Kriti wore a fiery orange sharara ensemble featuring flared pants and a matching blouse with a V-shaped neckline and sleeveless patterns

The coordinated outfit was completed with a trail and organza pallu draped on both sides, adding movement and detail to the silhouette

Kriti accessorised the outfit with jewellery featuring tiny clusters of pearls. It included a hathphool, statement chandbali earrings and a small maang tikka

Kriti completed the look with dewy skin, rosy cheeks and brown lips, while her hair was styled in a braid decorated with strings of pearls

The day one of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri and orange as its colour, which is associated with warmth, enthusiasm and positive energy

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