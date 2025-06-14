Krishna Pingal Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Know Significance, Rituals & Shubh Muhurat

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 14, 2025

Sankashti Chaturthi falls on 14 June 2025 during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashadha month

The day marks the observance of Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi, a sacred Hindu fast dedicated to Lord Ganesha

The Chaturthi tithi begins at 3:46 PM on 14 June and ends at 3:51 PM on 15 June 2025

Observing this vrat (fast) with devotion is believed to bring blessings of children, prosperity, and happiness in the family

On this auspicious day, Lord Ganesha and Chandra Dev (Moon God) are specially worshipped to seek removal of obstacles and fulfillment of wishes

Reciting the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat katha during the puja is considered essential for attaining the complete spiritual benefits of the fast

Performing the vrat with proper rituals and devotion is said to bring success, good fortune, increase in income, and even help fulfill deep personal desires

