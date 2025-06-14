Krishna Pingal Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Know Significance, Rituals & Shubh Muhurat

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 14, 2025
Sankashti Chaturthi falls on 14 June 2025 during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashadha month
The day marks the observance of Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi, a sacred Hindu fast dedicated to Lord Ganesha
The Chaturthi tithi begins at 3:46 PM on 14 June and ends at 3:51 PM on 15 June 2025
Observing this vrat (fast) with devotion is believed to bring blessings of children, prosperity, and happiness in the family
On this auspicious day, Lord Ganesha and Chandra Dev (Moon God) are specially worshipped to seek removal of obstacles and fulfillment of wishes
Reciting the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat katha during the puja is considered essential for attaining the complete spiritual benefits of the fast
Performing the vrat with proper rituals and devotion is said to bring success, good fortune, increase in income, and even help fulfill deep personal desires
