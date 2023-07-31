Kohinoor And 5 Other World Famous And Expensive Indian Diamonds And

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Dresden Green Diamond: Originated in India, this flawless 41-carat green diamond has been on display at the Green vault in Dresden castle, Germany for over 200 years now. The diamond is priced at Rs 57 hundred crore
Regent Diamond: This 140-carat diamond was originated in India and is now on display at the Louvre Museum. The diamond was worn by Louis XV, Louis XVI, Mary Antoinette, and Napolean at various occasions. It is priced at Rs 20 crore
Kohinoor: The much controversial diamond is also known as Mountain of Light. The diamond is known to have originated in India and has been owned by many rulers before finally been presented to Queen Victoria of Britain. It is now part of Britain's crown. The diamond is price around Rs 1.64 lakh crore
Hope Diamond: Some of the earlier records show that the diamond that originated in India was purchased by Tavernier who later sold it to King Louis XIV. Presently it is on display at the Smithsonian Museum in the USA. Cost of this diamond is about Rs 25 crore
Cullinan Diamond: Though, the diamond was not found in India has a long standing history with India. It is the largest rough diamond ever found weighing 3106 carats in the Cullinan mines of South Africa. Price at Rs 40 crore
The Blue Moon Diamond: The 12.03 carats blue diamond was discovered in South Africa in January 2014 and was sold at a Sotheby's auction in Geneva in November 2015 at Rs 4.85 crore
