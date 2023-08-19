Know Your Aesthetic: Discover 7 Different And Captivating Home Decor Themes

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Minimalist: A minimalist theme focuses on simplicity, clean lines, and a clutter-free environment. Neutral colors, functional furniture, and a 'less is more' approach characterise this theme
Traditional: Traditional decor pays homage to classic and timeless design. It often includes rich colours, ornate furniture, intricate patterns, and a sense of formality. This style can range from regal to more relaxed traditional country aesthetics
Industrial: Industrial decor takes inspiration from urban and industrial settings, featuring raw materials like exposed brick, metal, and concrete. It often includes utilitarian furniture and an unfinished, slightly rugged look
Coastal: Coastal decor is inspired by beachside living and the ocean. It features a calming palette of blues and whites, natural textures like wood and rope, and elements reminiscent of the sea, such as seashells and nautical motifs
Bohemian (Boho): The Bohemian theme embraces a free-spirited and eclectic style. It's characterised by bold colours, patterns, and a mix of cultural influences. Natural materials, plants, and a sense of spontaneity are key elements
Scandinavian: The Scandinavian theme is known for its simplicity, functionality, and cozy vibes. It features light and airy spaces, neutral colors, natural materials, and a focus on comfort. This style often incorporates minimalist design principles
Vintage: Vintage decor draws inspiration from past eras, often featuring antique furniture, distressed finishes, wallpapers and retro accessories. This theme can encompass various time periods, such as Victorian or mid-century
