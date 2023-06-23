7 Affordable Yet Aesthetic Home Decor Ideas From Your Favourite Celebrities

Sidharth Malhotra’s living room is warm and inviting. Think mismatched couches that do not look too precious to snuggle in after a long day’s work. A huge walnut-panelled table takes centre stage and a coffee table book. The monochrome striped carpet and the neutral-coloured furniture allow the hints of other colours to pop – like the indoor plant and the streak of purple on the walls. It is quite easy to use these decor ideas for your home