7 Affordable Yet Aesthetic Home Decor Ideas From Your Favourite Celebrities

Taapsee Pannu’s Living Art Gallery: If you love colour, then you need to be stocking up on decor ideas from Taapsee Pannu. This plant-infested gallery wall is a simple way to embrace the rainbow without making it seem messy or overwhelming
Radhika Apte’s Home-Create ‘Me’ & ‘We’ corners: You can decorate your favourite spot in your home as per your preference and comfort
Twinkle Khanna’s green reading nook: If you are one who loves keeping plants at your home and loves reading too, this easy-to-replicate decor idea can transform any unused nook. You can easily get Twilight Seagrass Basket from the market and Cheeky Candles
Karan Johar's Rooftop Terrace: Take a cue and add enough seating area for times when you might want to host your friends. Keep it minimal with warm lighting and wooden furniture
Katrina Kaif’s distressed furniture: Things like magazines stacked on the floor, bookended by wooden candle stands give the space an air of organised chaos. You can easily get the Ladder Bookcase online to make your space look more visually appealing
Alia Bhatt’s home is aesthetic with mature textures, colour choices and bursts of playfulness. You can create a DIY Swing Shelf similar to the one in Alia's home or buy one
Sidharth Malhotra’s living room is warm and inviting. Think mismatched couches that do not look too precious to snuggle in after a long day’s work. A huge walnut-panelled table takes centre stage and a coffee table book. The monochrome striped carpet and the neutral-coloured furniture allow the hints of other colours to pop – like the indoor plant and the streak of purple on the walls. It is quite easy to use these decor ideas for your home
