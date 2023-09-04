Know All About N Valarmathi; Voice Behind ISRO's Launch Countdowns Who Passed Away Leaving Behind A Rich Legacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Scientist N Valarmathi was a native of Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu. She passed away at the age of 64, in Chennai, due to a heart attack and the news was made public on September 3
Valarmathi was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all launches. She was the voice behind the Chandrayaan-3 countdown launched on July 14, which turned out to be her final countdown
Valarmathi was born on 31 July 1959 and she joined ISRO in 1984
She was a part of many important missions and was the project director of RISAT-1, India's first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite (RIS) and the country's second such satellite. RISAT-1 was successfully launched in April 2012
She became the first recipient of the prestigious Abdul Kalam Award, instituted by the Government of Tamil Nadu, in memory of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on Independence Day in 2015 which was presented to her by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa
The scientific community and the general public are grieving the loss of N Valarmathi, whose renowned voice had been synonymous with announcing ISRO's mission countdowns from Sriharikota. People from across the nation are expressing their condolences and paying tribute to the talented scientist on Twitter since last evening
Thanks For Reading!