Kiara Advani Brings Bold Romance In Red To The Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening In Mumbai

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 01, 2026
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani brought her signature romantic elegance at the recent Devil Wears Prada 2 Mumbai screening in a bold red look that was hard to miss
The new mom embraced monochrome dressing, stepping out in a chic head-to-toe ruby red dress that instantly stole the spotlight
The ensemble featured a turtleneck pattern, body-hugging silhouette with an open back and a corset-style detail that cinched her waist effortlessly
The dress further into a near floor-length skirt with a daring thigh-high slit that added a sultry touch
Kiara accessorised with metallic red open-toe stilettos and statement gold jewellery, allowing the dress to do the talking
Her makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy base, rosy-glowing cheeks, smoky eyes, soft-glam makeup, and nude lips
Kiara's hair, styled in a middle-parted voluminous waves, added old-school Hollywood charm with modern elegance
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