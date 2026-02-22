Khushi Kapoor Wows In Red Saree At Jamnagar Wedding; Gen-Z Star Shares Unseen Pics From February

By: Aanchal C | February 22, 2026

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor gave fans a peek into her February moments, dropping a photo dump on social media simply captioned, "February so far"

Leading the carousel were stunning pictures of the Gen-Z star dressed in a vibrant red embellished saree for a wedding celebration in Jamnagar, instantly stealing the spotlight

She elevated the festive look with eye-catching traditional jewellery, including diamond studs, delicate kadas, and statement rings

Her makeup with a flawless base, blushed cheeks, smoky eyes, nude lips and a neatly styled sleek bun rounded off her desi glam

Switching moods, Khushi also shared a relaxed mirror selfie in a black cropped cardigan, serving effortless off-duty style

One frame captured her alongside close friend Orry, with the duo striking a playful pose indoors

Among the highlights was a glimpse of her taking a cold plunge, showing her focus on fitness and self-care

