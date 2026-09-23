Khushi Kapoor Looks Like A Modern-Day Princess In Dreamy Blush-Pink Manish Malhotra Gown: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | September 23, 2026

Khushi Kapoor shared a series of ethereal pictures on her Instagram, writing, "Living in my fairy princess dreams"

For the occasion, the actress slipped into a muted dusty-rose gown by Manish Malhotra. The soft pink hue gave the outfit a romantic, almost fairytale-like feel

The gown featured a sleek, floor-length design that followed her frame before falling into a clean, elongated silhouette, keeping the overall look elegant and sophisticated

The fitted upper half came with a structured, added dimension while keeping the gown lightweight and refined

She accentuated the look with a matching scarf elegantly wrapped around her neck, cascading over one shoulder and adding a graceful touch to the gown

Khushi kept her accessories delicate, opting for dainty diamond earrings and a few subtle rings, allowing the sculptural neckline to remain the centre of attention

She styled her hair in a polished low ponytail, leaving a few wispy strands around her face. A glowing base, softly defined eyes, sculpted cheeks and rosy-nude lips completed her fresh, dewy glam

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