Khushi Kapoor Gives Traditional Prints A Modern Makeover In Chic Mini Co-Ord Set

By: Rahul M | October 26, 2026

Khushi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai alongside Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, but her gold-toned outfit was a highlight of the appearance

The Gen-Z actress chose a co-ord set in gold and ivory, creating a soft, luminous look. The shimmering golden base was contrasted with intricate white motifs, giving the ensemble a brocade-inspired finish

The outfit came with a cropped jacket with full-length sleeves and a tailored shape. Its rounded collar and decorative bow-like detail near the neckline added definition, while the shorter hem revealed a subtle glimpse of her midriff

Khushi paired the jacket with a fitted mini skirt featuring the same gold base and white motifs with a shorter silhouette

Rather than layering on statement jewellery, the actress kept her accessories minimal with small drop earrings and completed her look with pointed-toe biege heels

He malkeup with defined brows, softly accentuated eyes, a natural-looking base and pink lips completed her beauty look, keeping the overall styling polished

Khushi styled her long, dark hair in a half-updo, pinning back the front sections while leaving the rest in soft waves over one shoulder

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