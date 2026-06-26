Keerthy Suresh Looks Elegant In Sunshine Yellow Saree As She Begins New Film Journey: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | June 26, 2026
Keerthy Suresh radiated elegance in a stunning sunshine yellow saree, embodying both her love for the colour and the spirit of new film beginnings
Sharing her excitement on social media, Keerthy expressed her joy at collaborating with Venkatesh Daggubati, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Krithi Shetty, GV Prakash, and director Anil Ravipudi, eagerly anticipating “laughter and madness on the sets.”
In the pictures, she stunned in a Devnaagri saree, featuring intricate floral thread embroidery and a delicate statement border
She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse, which gave her traditional look a modern, breezy twist perfect for the season and occasion
Keerthy’s accessories included a stunning traditional necklace, matching earrings, hand ornaments, and statement rings, elevating her ensemble with a touch of regal glamour
Her makeup was luminous and fresh, with a dewy base, radiant skin, rosy cheeks, highlighted glow, and nude lips, perfectly complementing the bright saree
Her hair was styled in a middle-parted half-up, half-down do, with effortless strands framing her face and adorned with fresh flowers
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