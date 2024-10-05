Katrina Kaif Looks Ethereal In ₹4.84 Lakh Orange Vibrant Saree During Navratri Festivities

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 05, 2024
Katrina Kaif is Bollywood's most successful actress and she has never failed to impress her fans with her impeccable style and fashion
All images from Canva
She was recently spotted the airport in a vibrant festive saree that complimented the Navratri festival that is ongoing
She was spotted wearing a Tarun Tahiliani kashida paisley saree that looked elegant on her. The saree costs a whopping Rs. 4,84,900
The orange printed saree had intricate patterns and embellished sequins that elevated the festive look
She draped the saree traditionally where the blouse had colourful embroidered patterns, tassel borders and plunging neckline
She kept it minimal with her accesories. She adorned a colourful jhumka embedded with stones. She wore a statement ring and a bindi that complimented her look
Katrina styled her hair in soft waves and her makeup included blush pink lips and light tone eye shadow to give out natural glam
Thanks For Reading!