Katrina Kaif Looks Ethereal In ₹4.84 Lakh Orange Vibrant Saree During Navratri Festivities

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 05, 2024

Katrina Kaif is Bollywood's most successful actress and she has never failed to impress her fans with her impeccable style and fashion

All images from Canva

She was recently spotted the airport in a vibrant festive saree that complimented the Navratri festival that is ongoing

She was spotted wearing a Tarun Tahiliani kashida paisley saree that looked elegant on her. The saree costs a whopping Rs. 4,84,900

The orange printed saree had intricate patterns and embellished sequins that elevated the festive look

She draped the saree traditionally where the blouse had colourful embroidered patterns, tassel borders and plunging neckline

She kept it minimal with her accesories. She adorned a colourful jhumka embedded with stones. She wore a statement ring and a bindi that complimented her look

Katrina styled her hair in soft waves and her makeup included blush pink lips and light tone eye shadow to give out natural glam

Thanks For Reading!

Rado's Latest Captain Cook Ceramic Skeleton Watch; Hrithik And Katrina Team Up To Launch This Model
Find out More