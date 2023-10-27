Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Outfits Inspiration From Bollywood Divas To Style Your Look For The Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Red is the colour of love and also, an auspicious colour for all Hindu married women and is the most preferred colour on Karwa Chauth. Kriti Sanon's red palazzo lehenga with matching blouse and jacket will look unique and stylish when you wear it on this Karwa Chauth
All pics credit: Instagram
If you and your partner are fond of Indo-western look, go for a red one-sided shoulderless shimmery gown and style it with matching accessories like Parineeti Chopra
A red saree is never out of fashion on Karwachauth! But make sure to wear a red zari saree with golden border and mirror work like Ananya Panday
How about wearing a red fish style lehenga with strap sleeved blouse and a jacket over it like Shilpa Shetty? Go for this outfit to flaunt your chiselled curves on Karwachauth
Heavily embellished pink zari saree like Madhuri Dixit will look great during this festival
Orange lehenga dress with goldenwork and tassels details at the end of the blouse like Rakulpreet Singh is another good option
Go for a colour other than red, pink and orange! Try royal blue velvet lehenga choli with plunging neckline and strap blouse with golden work at the border and dupatta like Kiara Advani. Wear matching choker necklace and bracelets to complete the look
Thanks For Reading!