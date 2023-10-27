Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Trendy & Beautiful Mehndi Designs For The Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Karwa Chauth falls on November 1 this year and while you must be busy in shopping for the festival, here are the mehndi designs that you can bookmark for Karwachauth. This is a simple yet beautiful floral mehndi design you can try on this festival
One of the most important tradition of this festival is seeing your partner's face through sieve and your husband helping you break your fast by feeding you water and food. You can create the same in your mehndi to showcase your love for your hubby
If you are someone who likes to cover your entire hand till arm with mehndi, this design is for you
A trendy mehndi design which looks pretty and elegant
Again a simple mehndi that can easily be drawn within a few minutes
When you have less time in hand, you can go for this minimalist yet gorgeous mehndi
This mehndi design is another good option you can try on this Karwa Chauth
