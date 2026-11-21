By: Rahul M | November 21, 2026
Kartik Aaryan is all set to turn 36 on November 22, 2026. The actor is currently in Goa, where he is attending the grand opening ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI)
For the occasion, Kartik chose an understated beige outfit, proving that a classic neutral palette can make just as much of an impression as bolder colours
He wore a single-breasted beige blazer with a sharp, structured silhouette, adding a touch of sophistication to his otherwise relaxed ensemble
Underneath, he opted for a matching beige shirt, leaving a few buttons undone for an effortless finish that kept the formal outfit from looking too stiff
Completing the monochromatic combination were straight-fit beige trousers, bringing the entire look together with a clean and streamlined appeal
Kartik kept his accessories fuss-free, adding a pair of sleek oval sunglasses that complemented the muted tones of his outfit
His voluminous, tousled hairstyle and neatly groomed beard rounded off the look, giving his birthday-eve appearance a relaxed charm
Thanks For Reading!